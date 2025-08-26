As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 26, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re celebrating National Dog Day with adoptable dogs, treats and gear to make your pups happy.

We want to see photos of your dogs! Post them here, then look for your pics on this morning’s show.

We’re kicking things off with adoptable dogs from the San Antonio Humane Society. These dogs are all-stars in the categories of cuddling, athleticism and more. We can’t wait for you to meet them!

You can’t forget the treats! Has your dog ever tried pawcuterie? You can find it at Ar Paws. Each of their treats has health benefits for your furry friends. You can follow them on Instagram.

Tough Love Cookies & Treats bakes our day with dog-themed sweets! If you’re looking to throw a puppy-inspired party, you’re going to want to see these.

If you’re looking for a spot to board your dogs, Puppy Power Dog Resort shares all the fun things they have for Fido.

Want to twin with your pup? Perrito Lindo showcases their “paw”-fectly paired doggy/human outfits.

Plus, a spot where you can grab a beer and hang with the pups. Thirsty Pups Brewery welcomes your furry friends. Jen takes us inside for a pint.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots.

