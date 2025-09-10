As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Miguelito's Mexican Grill & Cantina has been serving up home-cooked Tex-Mex dishes for 18 years.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a mouthwatering Tex-Mex spot, moving mums, magic tricks, mini golf, fall treats and more.

Speaking of Tex-Mex, Jen takes us to Miguelito’s Mexican Grill & Cantina at Park North Shopping Center to sample some of their signature family recipes.

Looking for a homecoming mum? How about one that lights up and moves? Lucy’s Hands can make any mum you dream up, and we check out her creations this morning.

It’s a magical Wednesday! The Magic Saloon is still offering its buy-one-ticket, get-one-free deal now through Oct. 5. Comedy magician Erick Olson is performing all week, and he joins us with a magical preview.

‘Tis the season for fall desserts! We’re getting some seasonal pastry decorating tips from Betty Jane’s Bakeshoppe.

Virtual golf, mini golf, food and drinks - they have it all at Fore! Swing Lounge and Fiona takes us there.

