As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 1, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a celebrity chat with actress Lake Bell! Plus, a drive-thru Christmas light experience, holiday cupcakes and more.

Get the hilarious inside scoop on "The Chair Company" with Lake Bell in a brand-new Celebrity Chat. She tells us about the moments she had to fight the laughter to stay in character.

Recommended Videos

Our Question of the Day: What’s the best deal you scored during holiday sales? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Add a little sweetness to your day with Smallcakes San Antonio. This family-owned shop has all the sweet treats, from cupcakes to custom cakes, with a themed menu that changes weekly.

The Light Park is here with DJ Polar Ice for a mini-Christmas tree decorating challenge and to tell us everything guests can expect at this festive drive-thru experience.

The creator of Troop Mahjong, Kristel Powell, is here to teach us the game of Mahjong and show us her dazzling setup.

Share the warm and cozy holiday vibes by learning how to build the ultimate hot chocolate bar with Frost Farms.

All Hearts on Deck teaches us about the critical importance of nonprofit organizations.

The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District highlights the importance of HIV awareness and reducing the stigma.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.