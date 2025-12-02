As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 2, 2025

How do you keep your gingerbread walls from falling?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a celebrity chat with comedian and actor Paul Rodriguez, a homegrown Miss United States, adorable gingerbread house ideas and more.

Iconic actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez is here ahead of a special screening for his new film, “The Dreamer Cinderella,” a feel-good story that explores themes like cultural bias and self-esteem. The screening is tonight at City Base Cinema. The stars will walk the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Miss United States, Madison Hickman, joins us to discuss her significant accomplishment and how she utilizes her platform to raise awareness about dyslexia. Born and raised in San Antonio, she’s participating in a welcome home event at the Jewel in the King William District on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Watch your head! Today, Devin Gonzales, a classroom director at Over the Top Cake Supplies, turns the studio into a sweet construction zone. Learn gingerbread house tips from a master builder, like how to keep those walls from falling!

Our Question of the Day: Eggnog, do you love it or hate it? Let us know here and look for the results today on the show.

Join Jada for her third installment of the Rookie Report, where she goes on a thrilling journey at one of San Antonio’s most historic libraries to find out why football is called football and how it began.

Alexandria Gamez with Graze and Wine shows us the perfect charcuterie holiday spread to elevate any gathering.

Are your windows showcasing your holiday decorations and keeping the cold out as they should be? Window World tells us about everything their new design center has to offer.

We learn how the Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship Department conference teaches effective technology use while conducting business.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.