As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 3, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., SA Staples Bud Jones, ‘Frozen’ the musical, cozy holiday fashion and more.

Today, we visit a San Antonio family-owned favorite, Bud Jones Restaurant. Known for homestyle cooking and giving back to the community, Bud Jones has solidified itself as an SA Staple for 67 years.

Recommended Videos

Our Question of the Day: What is your favorite cold-weather food? Let us know here, and look for your answer today on the show.

Arendelle comes to life in San Antonio. The San Pedro Playhouse presents Disney’s “Frozen” the musical now through Dec. 23 at Russell Hill Rogers Theatre. We take you backstage and get a sneak peek at this dazzling production.

Fashion stylist and lifestyle curator Jules Aldaz gives us tips for cozy holiday outfits with items you may already have in your closet, including how to elevate the classic “little black dress.” Your holiday glam will be changed forever.

Join La Bête Productions as they present “The Normal Heart.” Under the direction of Tim Hedgepeth, this play explores the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s. You can watch this urgent drama at Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave, Dec. 4 through Dec. 14. For today only, viewers can get 25% off tickets with the code KSAT25.

Atlantic City Entertainer of the Year nominee Harry Maurer is here with some tricks from his show at The Magic Saloon. Prepare to be amazed with performances through Dec. 14.

Celebrate Christmas underground in Texas’ largest underground cavern system only at Natural Bridge Caverns. Christmas at the Caverns brings cherished traditions and new experiences Dec. 6 through Dec. 23.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.