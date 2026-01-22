As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 22, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., rodeo glam and Rumi braids, Swiss chocolate for your Valentine, new SA beauty shop and more.

That brings us to our Question of the Day: What’s in your cozy kit for this cold-weather weekend? Let us know here, then look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Hello Darling Blow Dry Bar shares glammed-up looks for the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, along with some incredibly cute kids’ looks inspired by “K-Pop Demon Hunters.”

There’s a new beauty supply store in San Antonio and Jada takes us inside for a look at the 2026 trends. The Vault Beauty is ready with whatever you need for the no-makeup look, hair extensions and more.

Swiss Chocolate Shoppe shares a sweet treat for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

We chat one-on-one with actor Tara Reid about “The Dreamer Cinderella,” coming to San Antonio.

UT San Antonio is the result of UTSA and UT Health’s merger last summer. Now that these two education powerhouses are combined, they give us a look forward to what’s to come for the San Antonio workforce and downtown.

P.A.M. Media Outreach tells us about their upcoming Voices of the Stage fundraiser on Feb. 7. Get ready for some slam poetry

Also at the Ridge, Jada takes us inside Box Beat for a boxing workout. We think she’s going to TKO this assignment!

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.