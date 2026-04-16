As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 16, 2026

Samantha Martin says a goal of her show, ‘The Amazing Acrocats,’ is to show people just how trainable and personable cats can be.

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We’re live at TruFit, cute cats with serious talent, where to get must have Fiesta accessories, inside a new Toyota plant, Fiesta tips for your wallet and more.

Our question of the day: What is your best Fiesta fit? Send it here then look it this morning on the show.

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Need some custom gear for Fiesta? Happy Chick Beauty has you covered, literally with custom hair accessories, flower crowns, jewelry and shoe designer.

Cat’s that play instruments, drive tiny cars and circus acts. Known as the Acrocats you have to see these talented kittens.

We’re live at TruFit getting pumped up this morning.

Jada gets to visit a Toyota plant with Miss Fiesta. We’re learning about the importance of rear axle’s and all about this new plant.

If your feeling the pinch in your wallet, RBFCU has some tips for you this Fiesta.