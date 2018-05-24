Best Pizza in San Antonio 2018

SAN ANTONIO - There’s no shortage of tacos here in San Antonio, and there's also no shortage of great pizza joints.
Through a rigorous blind taste test that rated the presentation, crust, sauce, cheese and mouthfeel of each pizza - the top 24 pizza places in San Antonio have been determined.
Here are the Top 24 Best Pizza Places in San Antonio -
-------------------------
#24 - FIGLIOS - 18816 FM2252, San Antonio, TX 78266
|
PRESENTATION
|
CRUST
|
SAUCE
|
CHEESE
|
MOUTHFEEL
|
OVERALL
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2
|
2.5
|
2.4
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.