Best Pizza in San Antonio 2018

SAN ANTONIO - There’s no shortage of tacos here in San Antonio, and there's also no shortage of great pizza joints.

Through a rigorous blind taste test that rated the presentation, crust, sauce, cheese and mouthfeel of each pizza - the top 24 pizza places in San Antonio have been determined.

Here are the Top 24 Best Pizza Places in San Antonio -

-------------------------

#24 - FIGLIOS - 18816 FM2252, San Antonio, TX 78266

PRESENTATION CRUST SAUCE CHEESE MOUTHFEEL OVERALL

2.5 2.5 2.5 2 2.5 2.4

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.