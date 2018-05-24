SA Live

Best Pizza in San Antonio 2018

24 San Antonio Pizza Places Are On The List

By David Elder - SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - There’s no shortage of tacos here in San Antonio, and there's also no shortage of great pizza joints.

Through a rigorous blind taste test that rated the presentation, crust, sauce, cheese and mouthfeel of each pizza - the top 24 pizza places in San Antonio have been determined.

Here are the Top 24 Best Pizza Places in San Antonio - 

#24 - FIGLIOS - 18816 FM2252, San Antonio, TX 78266

PRESENTATION

CRUST

SAUCE

CHEESE

MOUTHFEEL

OVERALL

2.5

2.5

2.5

2

2.5

2.4

 

 

