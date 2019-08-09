WATCH: Mike 'Jokerhage' & Fiona ride The Joker Carnival of Chaos at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be holding an exciting grand opening celebration for The Joker Carnival of Chaos Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Joker Carnival of Chaos is the world's tallest pendulum ride at 172 feet tall, travels up to 75 mph, seats 40 riders at one time and is the fastest ride in Fiesta Texas history.

Towering at a record-breaking, 17 stories in the air, this impressive giant disk reaches speeds up to 75 miles per hour, as it whips back and forth higher and higher to give riders staggering views of the world below them.

Harley Quinn and The Joker will be at the park Saturday to officially open the latest and greatest innovation at Fiesta Texas.

"Six Flags is recognized throughout the world for bringing new innovations and one-of-a-kind thrills to every park every year and The Joker Carnival of Chaps adds another world-record attraction for Six Flags Fiesta Texas," said Jeffrey Sibert, Fiesta Texas park president.

