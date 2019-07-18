Woodlawn Theatre's 'Beauty and the Beast'; win a family 4-pack

SAN ANTONIO - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a classic movie and novel, and now you can check out the live production on stage at Woodlawn Theatre.

"The music is amazing. Our ensemble is so talented," said Nick DeGraw, the actor who plays Lumiere. "I just think it's a fun show."

All of the 28 performers in the production volunteer their time to put on a show for the community.

"Bringing this show to life on our stage has been a magical experience," said Christopher Rodriguez, director and choreographer for Woodlawn Theatre. "We try to incorporate the characters into the audience. There's not a bad seat in the house."

Win a family 4-pack to see Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"

Enter here to win tickets to the show.

"We have a lot of history here at the theatre," Rodriguez said. "If you just want to unplug for 2.5 hours, bring the kids and bring the family. Come see a classic that you'll enjoy seeing live on stage."

For more information, visit woodlawntheatre.org or call 210-267-8388.

Sponsored article by Woodlawn Theatre.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.