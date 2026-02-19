Hot today, cooler this weekend, and a fire danger

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIER AIR = HOT: Temperatures soar this afternoon

FRONT SATURDAY: Cooler, especially by Sunday

GUSTY WINDS: Fire danger Saturday into Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Patchy fog has developed, with mild temperatures this morning. A push of dry air will arrive this afternoon. We’ll go from humid, cloudy, and foggy to mostly sunny, dry, and hot later today.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT SATURDAY

After a mostly cloudy and slightly cooler Friday, a front will slide through early on Saturday. A west wind will kick up during the afternoon, giving us an elevated fire danger. Winds will be strongest Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gusts of up to 40 mph.

Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY MORNINGS SUNDAY & MONDAY

It’ll be much cooler by Sunday morning, with lows in the 40s. The coldest morning will be Monday, when temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s around the area. Next week brings a steady warm-up.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

