Hot today, cooler this weekend, and a fire danger A cold front is on pace to push through Saturday High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS DRIER AIR = HOT: Temperatures soar this afternoon FRONT SATURDAY: Cooler, especially by Sunday GUSTY WINDS: Fire danger Saturday into Sunday FORECAST TODAY
Patchy fog has developed, with mild temperatures this morning. A push of dry air will arrive this afternoon. We’ll go from humid, cloudy, and foggy to mostly sunny, dry, and hot later today.
Today's Forecast
After a mostly cloudy and slightly cooler Friday, a front will slide through early on Saturday. A west wind will kick up during the afternoon, giving us an elevated fire danger.
Winds will be strongest Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gusts of up to 40 mph. Weekend Breakdown
It’ll be much cooler by Sunday morning, with lows in the 40s. The coldest morning will be Monday, when temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s around the area. Next week brings a steady warm-up.
Extended Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
