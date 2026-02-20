30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout

SAN ANTONIO – Around 30 East Central High School students walked out of class on Feb. 13 in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations happening in Bexar County.

The demonstration landed those students immediate consequences, including suspension and multiple extracurriculars being revoked.

One student, who did not want to be named, said the school threatened to take away prom for seniors, not allow them to walk the stage and not allow seniors to go on the senior trip if they protested.

The student said these threats made many students who initially planned to walk out change their minds.

“I think we knew it from the very beginning because it was something the school didn’t want us to do,” she said. “Like originally, the principal had told us that we could, but then she had changed it because she said that Greg Abbott had said that he was going to remove funding from all the schools that allowed protests.”

East Central ISD confirmed that “30 students who left class without authorization were disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, Texas Education Code, and recent guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency. No students were expelled.”

Multiple students told KSAT that at least one student was expelled. KSAT was not able to confirm the student was expelled and East Central ISD emphasized that no students were expelled.

“It is important to emphasize that discipline was based on students leaving instructional time without authorization, not on the viewpoint or message of any student,” a district spokesperson wrote.

A student named Ayven said he is no longer allowed to go to prom or go on the senior trip. He said several of his friends feel the punishment is harsher than needed.

“We thought it was ridiculous that they were silencing us, and wanted our voices to be heard and wanted to speak out for those who can’t speak for themselves,” Ayven said.

One parent told KSAT that she agrees with the students being held accountable, but she disagrees with the amount of punishment for the students.

“Let’s be clear, there were no weapons, no contraband, nothing illicit, no violence whatsoever,” the parent said. “I don’t disagree with the children being held accountable, but I fully disagree with them giving them the maximum allowable punishment and I feel it’s probably because they disagree with the message of the protest.”

Read also: