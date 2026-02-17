College, high school students protest immigration policies in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Local students took to the streets of downtown San Antonio on Monday afternoon to publicly use their voices to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The call to demonstrate drew both college and high school students to downtown Main Plaza.

The protest was organized through the group San Antonio Students for Peace.

DakotaRei Frausto, the director of development and public relations for the group, said it is important for the next generation to understand that their voices matter and that they add to the call for change that many adults are also calling for.

“There has been a sort of apathy in the political space recently and seeing not only students, and minors but young adults and even the older adults, elders even come out, show us that we are building this movement,” Frausto said. “And there are people who recognize what is going on in the city and in this country and they’re taking a stand and saying no.”

Some protesters were calling on City of San Antonio officials and law enforcement agencies to limit their collaboration with federal law enforcement, in particular U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This very topic came up last week on Thursday during a City of San Antonio council meeting.

Most of the city council voted for a resolution to have staff look into numerous ways to limit cooperation and support immigrants in San Antonio.

However, the council’s two conservative members voted against the resolution, saying that state and federal law require local governments to cooperate with immigration authorities.

