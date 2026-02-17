ICE not leasing space in facility on North Side, building owner confirms

SAN ANTONIO – Despite a report that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is considering a move into a North Side facility, the building’s owner has dismissed the rumor in interviews with KSAT.

WIRED, a technology magazine, reported last week that ICE is “considering a move” into a building located at 15727 Anthem Parkway near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604.

The outlet cited federal documents as part of its report on a larger, “secret campaign to expand ICE’s physical presence across the U.S.”

Other San Antonio news outlets have cited the magazine’s reporting, hinting that ICE has expanded, or could expand, its footprint further in the Alamo City.

However, an executive with Tourmaline Capital Partners, the building’s owner, says that is not currently the case.

“The reporting is not correct. ICE is not, and will not be, leasing space at Landmark One building at 15727 Anthem Parkway,“ the executive, who asked not to be named, wrote Tuesday in an email response to KSAT’s inquiry about the reportS. ”I have no idea how that rumor started, but I can assure you it is not correct."

In follow-up phone interviews, the executive estimated the General Services Administration (GSA), which helps federal agencies acquire office space, had toured the building sometime in the last three to six months.

The executive said they would not have known whether the agency had been looking on ICE’s behalf, but said there were no lease negotiations or an active lease going on.

“They’re not leasing space with us in any capacity, whether it’s ICE or another sub-agency,” the executive said. “... I have no idea what they are considering, I just want to be clear. We are not in discussions with them to lease space in our building.”

KSAT has also reached out to CBRE Real Estate, which manages the leasing for the building, for more information.

In late January, D Magazine reported that ICE purchased a 1-million-square-foot facility in Hutchins, Texas. The building’s owner, Majestic Reality, later said it had not leased the facility to the agency.

Approximately two weeks ago, ICE confirmed that it acquired a facility on the East Side, located at Oakmont 410, to hold immigrant detainees.

The federal agency said in a statement that the Oakmont facility wouldn’t be a warehouse but rather a “very well-structured” detention facility.

