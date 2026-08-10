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2026 SA Picks Winners: Arts & Entertainment

The votes are tallied!

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

2026 SA PIcks Arts & Entertainment Winners

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio knows how to have a good time — and you proved it with your votes! The results are in for the SA Picks: Arts & Entertainment Group, and our community showed up in a big way to celebrate the places and performers that make the Alamo City shine.

These winners were selected according to viewer votes in each category, and the love was loud and clear. From inspiring museum days to can’t-stop-dancing nights, from family fun to local music you can’t help but sing along to — this list is basically a ready-made weekend plan.

And the 2026 SA Picks winners are…

🏛️ Museums

  • The Witte Museum
  • DoSeum
  • San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)

💃 Dancing

  • Cowboys Dance Hall
  • Bonham Exchange
  • Texas Pride BBQ (Adkins, TX)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Entertainment

  • Santikos Theaters
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Morgan’s Wonderland

🎸 Local Band/Artist

  • Billy Mata & Tex Tradition
  • Lone Star Pickerz
  • The Experience Band

🎢 Amusement Park

  • Morgan’s Wonderland
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Schlitterbahn (New Braunfels)

Congrats to all our winners!

To every winner in the Arts & Entertainment Group: congratulations — and thank you for helping make San Antonio a more vibrant, creative, and fun place to live.

Now let’s show them some love

Your votes helped pick the winners — now let’s help keep the momentum going. Support the winners with a visit, bring a friend, grab tickets, plan a family day, or catch a live show. Every outing helps keep our local arts and entertainment scene thriving.

Stay tuned for more SA Picks winners, thanks again to everyone who voted, and to our sponsor Gamez Law Firm.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.