2026 SA Picks Winners: Arts & Entertainment

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SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio knows how to have a good time — and you proved it with your votes! The results are in for the SA Picks: Arts & Entertainment Group, and our community showed up in a big way to celebrate the places and performers that make the Alamo City shine.

These winners were selected according to viewer votes in each category, and the love was loud and clear. From inspiring museum days to can’t-stop-dancing nights, from family fun to local music you can’t help but sing along to — this list is basically a ready-made weekend plan.

And the 2026 SA Picks winners are…

🏛️ Museums

The Witte Museum

DoSeum

San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)

💃 Dancing

Cowboys Dance Hall

Bonham Exchange

Texas Pride BBQ (Adkins, TX)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Entertainment

Santikos Theaters

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Morgan’s Wonderland

🎸 Local Band/Artist

Billy Mata & Tex Tradition

Lone Star Pickerz

The Experience Band

🎢 Amusement Park

Morgan’s Wonderland

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Schlitterbahn (New Braunfels)

Congrats to all our winners!

To every winner in the Arts & Entertainment Group: congratulations — and thank you for helping make San Antonio a more vibrant, creative, and fun place to live.

Now let’s show them some love

Your votes helped pick the winners — now let’s help keep the momentum going. Support the winners with a visit, bring a friend, grab tickets, plan a family day, or catch a live show. Every outing helps keep our local arts and entertainment scene thriving.

Stay tuned for more SA Picks winners, thanks again to everyone who voted, and to our sponsor Gamez Law Firm.