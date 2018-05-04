KSAT special preview: '300 Years of San Antonio' Part II

SAN ANTONIO - Join KSAT 12 News anchor Ursula Pari at 9 p.m. Friday for part two of "300 Years of San Antonio," which takes a look at the past 150 years of San Antonio's history.

Ursula takes us back in time, starting in 1858, for a look at major milestones that made San Antonio what it is today.

You'll find out the history of Market Square, Brackenridge Park and the World's Fair 1968 at Hemisfair Park, including never-before-seen footage from the event that put San Antonio on the map.

Viewers will also find out how San Antonio got the name "Military City USA."

You'll also hear some stories that, surprisingly, most residents may not have heard before.

And the special will culminate with a fireworks show at Mission Park Pavilion, rain or shine.

The special comes as the city is marking Commemorative Week to celebrate the 300th birthday of the Alamo City.

