San Antonio ISD students help build 100 twin-size beds for children in need

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District students are rolling up their sleeves to make a difference.

Students from Lanier and the Sam Houston High School Construction Program teamed up to help build 100 twin-size beds for children in need. The beds will go to the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide children a cozy place to rest.

According to the organization, research shows students perform better in school when they feel more comfortable and confident.

“Now we’re building beds ... these things that bond us together, make us stronger,” one SAISD student told KSAT.

Families in need of beds for their children may apply for consideration through the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization.

