SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Sunday, May 6: Military Appreciation, Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO - The Tricentennial will showcase active duty military and the past and current missions of Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) – Fort Sam Houston, Lackland AFB, Randolph AFB, and Camp Bullis.

The military’s rich history will be highlighted and the day will raise awareness of the strategic importance of JBSA’s current missions. Fort Sam Houston will open to the public for the first time since September 11.

Weekend festivities will include the Black Daggers US Army Special Ops Command Parachute demo Team; Army Old Guard Fife & Drum; Marine Silent Drill Platoon; USAF fly overs, Air Force Band of the West; 323d Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own;” 1st Cavalry Charge Re-Enactment; Polo Match; high school drill competitions; musical performances and fireworks to end the week of Commemoration.

Location: Fort Sam Houston

Non-DOD ID holders must enter through the Harry Wurzbach Gate.

Use 801 Harry Wurzbach Highway and continue South to the gate.

(NOTE: Commemorative Siclovia event will also be held on May 6. Full details below.)

Military appreciation schedule (May 5):

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. – Combat Medic Run

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Free festival for the whole family on Parade Field #2; Hourly historic tours start at 12PM and go till 5PM with last one starting at 4PM.

4 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. – Military Demonstration Show featuring:

Black Daggers, U.S. Air Force Special Ops Parachute Team

Navy Corpsman & Working Dog Demonstration

Army Fife and Drum Corps

1st Cavalry Division Cavalry re-enactment demonstration

United States Marine Corps Silent Drill

Air Force Flyover

Schedule (May 6):

1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. – Free festival for the whole family, including special performances and historic tours and including:

Polo Match

Joint Forces Retreat ceremony

Joint Color Guard

Air Force Flyover

Navy Corpsman & Working Dog Demonstration

Army Fife & Drum Corps

1st Cav Division Cavalry charge re-enactment

Commemorative Siclovia (May 6) information below:

Siclovia will bring their family-friendly fitness event to the Southside with a special Tricentennial edition of the celebration. Come enjoy this special, free Síclovía event on May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bike, run, skate – play in the street! Síclovía turns city streets into a safe and fun place for exercise and play.

The free event encourages San Antonio residents to get out, get active and explore their city.

The Y accomplishes this by activating parks, bringing exposure to local business and inviting other community resources to participate.

The YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s 14th Síclovía will travel from Roosevelt Park to the Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA – next to Mission Marquee Plaza.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.