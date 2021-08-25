Now hiring: This business is hosting a job fair to offer positions on the spot Saturday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a good job with benefits?

If you’re available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Maruchan is hiring 100 employees on the spot.

Open positions for Maruchan include production workers, quality control, maintenance techs, food supervisors, sanitation, warehouse workers and forklift drivers.

No experience is necessary to apply. Just bring your enthusiasm and good work ethic, and Maruchan said officials will train you.

Plus, if you bring a friend or family member, you have a chance to win a flat-screen TV. Also, spin the wheel for a chance to win a gift card or prize. Beverages and snacks will be served.

After an employee is hired, the individual can expect a thorough orientation with on-the-job training, the company said. If you work 90 days, there is a pay increase, along with an opportunity to earn monthly attendance bonuses. The company also holds an annual Christmas luncheon with gift card giveaways and prizes.

Medical, dental and vision benefits are offered for Maruchan employees.

The job fair will be hosted by Remedy Staffing, and individuals fluent in Spanish are encouraged to apply.

If you are interested in attending the event, the job fair will be located at 11000 Fischer Road, off Interstate 35 in Von Ormy, Texas. There is an opportunity for advancement, plenty of overtime and flexible schedules are available.

