How’s your heart? Here’s why you should learn hands-only CPR

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you making heart health a priority on a daily basis?

Since February is American Heart Month, Methodist Healthcare is raising awareness for how our community can take action for their heart health, and understand the importance of learning CPR.

Did you know that one person dies every 36 seconds from heart disease? That’s 100 people every hour, according to American Heart Association.

There are more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occurring each year. Of the 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occur each year, around 70% happen in the home, according to The American Heart Association.

“If you’re in a situation where someone needs CPR, it is more than likely a loved one,” said Methodist Healthcare. “His or her survival can be significantly impacted by immediately receiving hands-only CPR.”

How do I know if I or a loved one could be at risk?

Knowing your risk for heart disease is crucial in maintaining a healthy heart. Family history, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are all factors that can influence your heart’s health.

The earlier you know which factors are at play, the quicker you can get them under control, decreasing your risk for a serious heart event. Start your journey toward a healthier heart by taking a free risk assessment to calculate your personal level of risk.

Call 911 before initiating any level of hands-only CPR If you or a loved one are experiencing signs of a heart attack.

What can I do to reduce my risk?

Heart attack prevention is important at any age.

These easy adjustments to your lifestyle can help reduce your risk:

Choosing water instead of juice or soda If you smoke, trying one less cigarette a day (or quitting completely) Increasing your exercise by one day per week Eating fruit in place of desert Taking the stairs instead of the elevator

Heart disease screenings can also save your life if you have:

An irregular pulse Unexplained leg pain or cramping, especially during exercise or walking Heart palpitations or chest discomfort Skin problems or discoloration on your legs and feet Leg or foot wounds that are slow to heal

To take the free heart health risk assessment from Methodist Healthcare, click or tap here.

Methodist Healthcare provides the largest heart transplant program in South Texas, according to the group, and serves as South Texas’ only comprehensive Aortic Aneurysm Program. In South Texas, Methodist Healthcare offers 17 locations with over 90 providers, including five chest pain centers, and two heart failure centers.