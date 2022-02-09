Rodeo Spotlight: Looking for riding lessons for people of all ages?

With rodeo season starting Thursday, SA Live took a behind-the-scenes look at Diamond C Stables, where they train some of the best that will be competing in this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Diamond C Stables & Ranch provides high-quality boarding and riding lessons as a safe place for children and adults to become acquainted with the enjoyment of horseback riding.
The family-focused facility, owned by the Culver family for 22 years, offers a large covered arena as well as two round pens and riding lessons.
“We’ve had kids that have been here 12 and 13 years,” said Debbie Culver, owner of Diamond C Stables. “They go on to go to Texas A&M, and I’m really proud of them. They’re like my own kids. A lot of others come out and work on Saturdays and different days, just watching the kids grow, watching the people do better. I try to go down to the rodeos or different rodeos to watch them ride, and that’s just inspiring.”
Diamond C Stables offers basic level riding lessons all the way up to barrel racing with a staff that has a deep passion for the animals they work with daily.
Cassandra Diaz, a mother of two who took to riding as therapy, is now competing as a barrel racer at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
“Riding definitely helped me,” said Diaz. “I started riding here about a year after I had my second child, and I feel like I was going through some stuff and I needed to get out of house. And I always loved horses grew up with them and I was really missing that part. It really helped me come out of the funk after having a baby.”
Diamond C Stables is located between San Antonio and Boerne, just minutes from Interstate 10 and The Rim.
