3 things to know about becoming an organ donor

Irma Ybarra was given a second chance at life thanks to the extraordinary kindness of an organ donor. In partnership with Methodist Healthcare.

According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, more than 10,000 individuals are waiting for organ transplants.

But there are opportunities available for people to help.

One person has the power to save eight lives.

Here are three things to know about becoming an organ donor, according to Methodist Healthcare.

What organs are in need?

Recipients are in need of kidney, liver, pancreas and heart donations, and are often on long waiting lists to receive what they need to extend their lives.

What are the types of donations?

There are two different types of donations someone can make.

Deceased donation: This is a donation given by someone at the time of their death. At the end of your life, you can choose to give the gift of life to someone else.

Living donation: This is an opportunity for a donor to save a life while they are still alive. Doing this can save two lives, the recipient and the next person on a waiting list.

How easy is it to sign up to become a donor?

To become an organ donor, sign up or learn more. You can also register when you renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

