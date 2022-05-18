How to detect signs of a stroke

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death, and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Stroke Association.

But how do you detect signs of a stroke?

Take a free online stroke risk assessment to understand your personal risk and receive results directly in your inbox.

May is Stroke Awareness Month, but a stroke can occur at any moment. Someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds. When a stroke occurs, parts of the brain do not receive blood or oxygen, causing brain cells to die. The steps to detect a stroke can best be described with the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T.

B. Balance and coordination loss. Do you notice any trouble walking or standing? Is there any dizziness or feeling like your head is spinning?

E. Eyesight trouble. Is there any sudden blurred or lost vision?

F. Face drooping. Do you notice that one side of the face droops or feels numbness? Does it look lopsided when your friend or loved one smiles?

A. Arm weakness. Does one arm drift down when your friend or loved one has both arms raised. Is there any numbness?

S. Speech difficulty. Do you notice any slurred speech? Do you find your friend or loved one difficult to understand when he or she says a simple phrase?

T. Time to call 911. If you or someone you know are experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.

Being able to identify the signs of a stroke and knowing where to go in a medical emergency could be the difference in recovery, and even save a life.

