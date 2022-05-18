How to detect signs of a stroke

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death, and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Stroke Association.
But how do you detect signs of a stroke?
Take a free online stroke risk assessment to understand your personal risk and receive results directly in your inbox.
May is Stroke Awareness Month, but a stroke can occur at any moment. Someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds. When a stroke occurs, parts of the brain do not receive blood or oxygen, causing brain cells to die. The steps to detect a stroke can best be described with the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T.
- B. Balance and coordination loss. Do you notice any trouble walking or standing? Is there any dizziness or feeling like your head is spinning?
- E. Eyesight trouble. Is there any sudden blurred or lost vision?
- F. Face drooping. Do you notice that one side of the face droops or feels numbness? Does it look lopsided when your friend or loved one smiles?
- A. Arm weakness. Does one arm drift down when your friend or loved one has both arms raised. Is there any numbness?
- S. Speech difficulty. Do you notice any slurred speech? Do you find your friend or loved one difficult to understand when he or she says a simple phrase?
- T. Time to call 911. If you or someone you know are experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.
Being able to identify the signs of a stroke and knowing where to go in a medical emergency could be the difference in recovery, and even save a life.
