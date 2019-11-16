BGC Friday Night Highlights - Playoffs Week 1 - Pt. 1
Check out Part 1 of the Playoffs Week 1 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!
APP USERS: Click here to check out the individual game highlights
Johnson vs Brandeis
Austin Bowie vs Clemens
Buda Hays vs Judson
Stevens vs Madison
Burbank vs Harlan
Brackenridge vs Southwest
Georgetown East View vs Kerrville Tivy
Hidalgo Early College vs Boerne
Poteet vs Wimberley
Mathis vs Randolph
San Diego vs Jourdanton
Llano vs Devine
NEXT UP: Check out Part 2 of the Playoffs Week 1 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.