Sports

BGC Friday Night Highlights - Playoffs Week 1 - Pt. 1

Tags: Big Game Coverage

Check out Part 1 of the Playoffs Week 1 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!

APP USERS: Click here to check out the individual game highlights

Johnson vs Brandeis

Austin Bowie vs Clemens

Buda Hays vs Judson

Stevens vs Madison

Burbank vs Harlan

Brackenridge vs Southwest

Georgetown East View vs Kerrville Tivy

Hidalgo Early College vs Boerne

Poteet vs Wimberley

Mathis vs Randolph

San Diego vs Jourdanton

Llano vs Devine

NEXT UP: Check out Part 2 of the Playoffs Week 1 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!

