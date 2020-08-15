Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed

Cincinnati Reds' Nicholas Castellanos, right, slides safely into second base while avoiding the tag of Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman, center, during the third inning of a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI – The last two games of a series between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were called off Saturday because a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball was awaiting further testing to see if the result was a false positive. The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals.

It's the second time a Reds player has tested positive during the abbreviated 60-game season. Matt Davidson went on the injured list after a positive test, but subsequent tests were negative and he returned to the team. No games were postponed.

Also this season, Reds players Joey Votto, Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas missed games after feeling ill, but COVID-19 tests game back negative and they rejoined the team.

The Pirates had three days off this week when their series against the Cardinals was called off. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati split the first two games of their series at Great American Ball Park before their games scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday afternoon were called off.

The Reds and Pirates both have off-days on Monday.

