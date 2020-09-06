Solignac scores fastest goal in club history, San Antonio FC tops RGV FC 3-2

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since March, fans were allowed into Toyota Field to watch San Antonio FC play a match.

Those who attended were treated to a perfect start.

Luis Solignac factored into two of the team’s three goals in the first 22 minutes of play, as San Antonio FC knocked off Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 and extended their unbeaten streak to 11 straight matches. With the win, San Antonio improves their record to 8-0-3. They now lead the Group D standings with 27 total points, the most in the Western Conference and 13 points ahead of second-place Austin Bold FC.

“I’m very happy with the guys tonight to remain undefeated through 11 games,” head coach Alen Marcina said. “It’s a big accomplishment in itself. RGV is a team that battles and fights for 90 minutes. They are a very difficult team to play, and I have a ton of respect for their staff and their players. They make it a tough challenge – we knew that going into this game. We were relentless in our preparation and the guys earned the three points. I’m proud of them.”

The hometown fans barely had enough time to find their seats before Solignac gave them something to cheer about. The Argentine striker broke the ice just 10 seconds into the match by stealing an errant back-pass and burying his shot into the back of the net. His team-leading sixth goal of the season is also the fastest goal in SAFC history -- tied for the fastest in USL history -- and it gave San Antonio a 1-0 lead.

“I was talking to [SAFC Communications Coordinator] Luis [Leyva], and I thought it was 20 or 30 seconds and he said it was nine,” Solignac said of the goal. “It’s amazing. It’s just a goal that counts as one but I’m happy it was a record. I think it’s one of the main targets we have – to score first. Everything in this league is easier when you score first. The other team has to start chasing. Especially when you do it as quick as today, the mood of the other team changes. It’s really important and it makes everything easier.”

After the Toros notched an equalizer, the home side struck again in the 17th minute thanks to a clever deflection from defender Hunter Gorskie. Moments after RGV goalkeeper Kyle Ihn made a great diving save off of San Antonio-native Jose Gallegos’ free kick, fellow defender Connor Maloney followed up with a shot on goal that Gorskie redirected in for a 2-1 advantage. It’s Gorskie’s first goal as a member of San Antonio FC.

The team doubled their lead five minutes later, when Solignac found Ignacio Bailone crashing the net with a beautiful back-heel pass and Bailone finished with a shot into the left corner. San Antonio headed into halftime with a 3-1 lead. RGV made it a one-goal game in the 59th minute, but would get no closer. For his record-setting performance, Solignac was named Man of the Match.

The victory is San Antonio’s fourth straight, and it secures a virtual season sweep (3-0-1) of the Toros. Next, San Antonio will hit the road to face El Paso Locomotive FC, their first non-Group D opponent since their season-opener against Real Monarchs SLC. That match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.