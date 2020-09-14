UTSA fans embrace Jeff Traylor era

SAN MARCOS – There was a buzz of activity among UTSA spectators entering Bobcat Stadium Saturday. Although a 51-48 double overtime win over I-35 rivals, Texas State, in their season opener doesn’t hurt, Runners fans were already poised to embrace first year UTSA head coach, Jeff Traylor, in his first game heading the team.

Caleb Hopkins, a 2016 UTSA alumnus, said it’s been a few years since there was this much energy surrounding the program.

“I think he’s great. He brings a lot of energy to the team,” Hopkins said. “He’s got fans excited again to go to the games.”

Gary and Laura Alexander have a love deep enough for Roadrunners football that they got married at the tailgate before the 2018 UTSA and Baylor contest. The pair believe Traylor’s Texas high school and college roots – which includes associate head coaching stints at both Texas and SMU – is an additional asset he’ll bring in recruitment and knowledge of the game.

“I’m super excited," said Laura. "He’s from Texas. He’s played football in Texas – so he knows Texas football so I am super excited to see what he does with our guys this season.”

Traylor embracing the talent in the greater San Antonio area continues to strike a chord with fans.

“The 2-1-0 – that represents San Antonio, and he understands what those kids are looking for,” said Gary of the three numbers assigned to players demonstrating mental and physical toughness. “Those are all the guys that represent the local area.”

Against Texas State, former local standout Frank Harris, UTSA redshirt junior quarterback and Clemens graduate, tallied four total touchdowns and Judson’s Rashad Wisdom, a sophomore safety, added 10 tackles and an 81-yard pick six to put the Runners ahead 41-28 in the third quarter. Both players don number zero.

Fans will get to another chance to see the Runners in action in their home opener Saturday when UTSA hosts Stephen F. Austin at the Alamodome at 2pm.