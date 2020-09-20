Perruzza tallies brace, San Antonio FC tops OKC Energy FC 2-0

SAN ANTONIO – Even though San Antonio FC clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 on Wednesday, the team still had plenty to play for when they took the pitch at Toyota Field to face OKC Energy FC on Saturday night. SAFC entered at the top of the USL Championship’s Western Conference standings with 30 points.

Jordan Perruzza made sure it stayed that way.

Playing in his third match since being acquired on loan from Toronto FC on Sept. 8, Perruzza scored his first two goals with the club and generated numerous chances to power San Antonio to a 2-0 victory over OKC Energy. With the win, SAFC improves to 10-1-3 on the season and now has a five-point lead over the next best team in the Western Conference. San Antonio ends their home schedule with a perfect 8-0-0 record.

After a sluggish start, Perruzza finally broke the ice in the final minute of the first half. Taking the ball upfield along the right side, Perruzza cut back into the box for a left-footed blast that hit off the bottom of the cross bar and in to give San Antonio 1-0 lead at halftime. His second of the night came in the 52nd minute, when Central Catholic product Jose Gallegos' cross into the box deflected off a defender right back to Perruzza for a drive into the back of the net.

For the game, San Antonio dominated offensively, outshooting OKC 21-9, with seven shots on target. San Antonio native Matt Cardone notched three saves to record the club’s seventh clean sheet this season.

SAFC will hit the road for their final two games of the regular season. The club will face FC Tulsa next Saturday at 7 p.m.