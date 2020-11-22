80ºF

Latest Spurs free agency news: Forbes leaving, Poeltl agrees to deal

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Nigel Williams-Goss #0 of the Utah Jazz passes against Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs and Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – NBA free agency started over the weekend and as expected, the Spurs have mostly stayed quiet.

San Antonio entered free agency without any cap space, but needed to take care of a few players on the roster.

The biggest move by the Spurs was resigning center Jakob Poeltl to a reported 3-year deal worth $27 million.

Poeltl, 25, averaged 5.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game last season. He’s their best rim protector and a valuable part of the big man rotation.

The Spurs also guaranteed the contract of forward Trey Lyles, which means he will be back for another season in San Antonio.

Lyles, 25, averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. He also shot 38% from 3-point range and was a starter for most of the season.

The Spurs did lose a starter in Bryn Forbes. The 26-year-old shooting guard reportedly will sign a 2-year deal with Milwaukee.

Forbes spent four seasons with the Spurs and averaged 11.2 points per game last season while shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range. He was an unrestricted free agent.

Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon also agreed to a two-way contract with San Antonio, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

