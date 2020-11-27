Texas unveils statue for San Antonio football legend Julius Whittier

AUSTIN, Texas – A statue honoring San Antonio native Julius Whittier, Texas’ first Black football letterman, was unveiled Friday morning in Austin before the Longhorns game against Iowa State.

The 12-foot, 6-inch tall statue is located in the north end of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The 11-foot bronze sculpture sets atop an 18-inch black granite base.

Texas commissioned the statue to the Longhorn pioneer and trailblazer in July.

Whittier earned three varsity letters at Texas. Two as an offensive lineman from 1970-71, and the third as a tight end in 1972.

Whittier graduated from Highlands High School in 1969 and enrolled at Texas under head coach Darrell Royal.

He was a scholarship student-athlete, but not eligible to play on the varsity team as a freshman due to NCAA rules.

We celebrate Julius Whittier today for his pioneering role as @TexasFootball’s first Black letterman, his academic pedigree and his professional achievements. pic.twitter.com/4kbJYRizNx — Jay Hartzell (@JCHartzell) November 27, 2020

Texas won the National Championship during Whittier’s sophomore year in 1970.

Whittier helped the Longhorns post an overall record of 28-5 and win three Southwest Conference Championships.

He also achieved a great deal of success off the field.

After receiving his undergraduate degree in philosophy, Whittier earned a graduate degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1976 and later completed his law degree at UT.

For much of his professional career, he worked as a senior prosecutor in the Dallas County District Attorney’s office before retiring in 2012.

He was inducted into the University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame and also the San Antonio Independent School District Hall of Fame.

Whittier passed away in September of 2018.

