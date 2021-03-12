80ºF

Sports

CHAMPIONS: Cole boys defeat Tatum, win first state title since 1989

One year after COVID-19 ended season, Cougars win Class 3A State Championship Game

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
High School Basketball
,
Boys Basketball
,
Highlights
,
Cole
,
UIL
,
State
,
Championship
,
Trey Blackmore
,
Silas Livingston
,
Noe Cantu
The Cole boys basketball team celebrates their 77-60 victory over Tatum on the Alamodome court in the UIL Class 3A State Championship Game on March 12, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Cole boys have reached the top of the high school basketball mountain.

On the exact anniversary of the 2020 University Interscholastic League (UIL) state tournament’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Cougars used a third-quarter surge to knock off Tatum in the Class 3A State Championship Game at the Alamodome, 77-60.

Trailing 9-7 after one quarter of play, Cole found some separation in the second quarter. Junior guards Trey Blackmore and Silas Livingston broke a 14-14 tie with an 11-3 run, and the Cougars headed into halftime with a 30-25 lead. Cole then outscored Tatum 31-12 in the third quarter, providing all the separation they would need to cruise to the title. Blackmore finished with a game-high 34 points. Livingston tallied 24.

This is the program’s first state championship since Shaquille O’Neal led the Cougars to the Class 3A title in 1989.

The Cole boys basketball team poses with the UIL Class 3A state championship trophy after defeating Tatum in the title game on March 12, 2021. (KSAT)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: