CHAMPIONS: Cole boys defeat Tatum, win first state title since 1989

The Cole boys basketball team celebrates their 77-60 victory over Tatum on the Alamodome court in the UIL Class 3A State Championship Game on March 12, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The Cole boys have reached the top of the high school basketball mountain.

On the exact anniversary of the 2020 University Interscholastic League (UIL) state tournament’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Cougars used a third-quarter surge to knock off Tatum in the Class 3A State Championship Game at the Alamodome, 77-60.

Trailing 9-7 after one quarter of play, Cole found some separation in the second quarter. Junior guards Trey Blackmore and Silas Livingston broke a 14-14 tie with an 11-3 run, and the Cougars headed into halftime with a 30-25 lead. Cole then outscored Tatum 31-12 in the third quarter, providing all the separation they would need to cruise to the title. Blackmore finished with a game-high 34 points. Livingston tallied 24.

This is the program’s first state championship since Shaquille O’Neal led the Cougars to the Class 3A title in 1989.