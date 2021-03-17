Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson responds to sexual assault allegations

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterbacks request to be dealt. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson responded to allegations made against him by a well-known Houston attorney who posted on Facebook that he had filed a lawsuit against the Texans all-pro quarterback.

Tony Buzbee posted a message saying he was filing the lawsuit in part because “too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with.”

KPRC-TV sports reported that a licensed female masseuse is claiming sexual assault against Watson. The lawsuit indicated the alleged incident occurred in March 2020.

FOX 26 first reported on the lawsuit and said it was filed Tuesday by The Buzbee Law Firm.

Ad

Watson responded on Twitter Tuesday evening. Here’s his full statement on the allegations.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me - it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

The Houston Texans organization responded to the lawsuit and allegations on Wednesday morning, saying they are aware of the matter.

“We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident.”