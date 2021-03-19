San Antonio FC to participate in preseason tournament against MLS clubs

SAN ANTONIO – This time last season, San Antonio FC was in limbo awaiting word from the United Soccer League on when they would resume their season amidst the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic.

One year later, Alen Marcina’s squad is gearing up for a very different preseason schedule.

On Friday afternoon, the club announced that they would compete in a brand new, three-game preseason tournament that will include round-robin matches against MLS clubs from around the state of Texas. Collectively, the clubs have dubbed this tournament ‘La Copita.’

After their preseason opener against North Texas SC this Saturday, San Antonio will begin play in the tournament with a home-and-home series against FC Dallas starting at Toyota Field on March 27. SAFC will then travel to Frisco for the second game of that series on April 2 before traveling south for another road game against MLS club Austin FC on April 10. Their final preseason match will be a home match against their USL rivals Rio Grande Valley FC on April 24.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location March 20 vs. North Texas SC Toyota Field, San Antonio March 27 vs. FC Dallas* Toyota Field, San Antonio April 2 at FC Dallas* Frisco April 10 at Austin FC* Austin April 24 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros Toyota Field, San Antonio

* La Copita tournament games

Due to ongoing health and safety protocols, all preseason matches will be closed to the public.

Unlike last season, which featured a shortened, regionalized schedule, San Antonio FC will be part of the traditional Mountain Division for the 2021 campaign, alongside Austin Bold FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, RGV FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Real Monarchs. The regular season schedule has not yet been released, but play is expected to begin in May.

Last year, in their first season with Marcina at the helm, SAFC won their group with a 10-3-3 overall record and qualified for the USL playoffs for just the second time in club history. They lost their opening round matchup against New Mexico United 1-0 at home.