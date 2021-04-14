Former Spurs great Bruce Bowen named head basketball coach at San Antonio private school

SAN ANTONIO – Former Spurs great Bruce Bowen has a new head coaching job and it will keep him in San Antonio for the foreseeable future.

Bowen is moving from Cornerstone Christian High School and taking over the head coaching position at TMI Episcopal on the far Northwest Side. The private school announced Bowen’s hiring on Tuesday.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement I accept the position as head basketball coach of TMI. I look forward to the opportunity of teaching life lessons through the game of basketball,” Bowen said in a press release. “Basketball was and currently is a huge part of my life, I will utilize my experiences to help shape our kids and prepare them for life. Thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to getting to work!”

Bowen spent the two previous seasons at Cornerstone which competes as a private independent. TMI is a part of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The school said Bowen’s oldest son is a ninth-grader at TMI. Kendrick De Luna, one of the best high school prospects in the city, is also on the Panthers roster.

Bowen won three championships with the Spurs and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team eight times while in San Antonio. His No. 12 jersey was retired by the franchise.