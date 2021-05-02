Six-pack: Draft shows Cowboys serious about fixing defense

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FRISCO, Texas – Jerry Jones has been synonymous with offense — and the stars that go with the shiny side of the NFL — since buying the Dallas Cowboys and making himself general manager in 1989.

A defensive draft like no other in franchise history says plenty about the impact last year's sometimes brutally bad unit had on a front office that believes the offensive pieces are in place to end a quarter-century drought without a Super Bowl.

The Cowboys got through six picks before taking their first offensive player when they had never gone more than five selections deep without at least drafting a lineman. Of the 11 Dallas selections, eight were on defense, the most for the club since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1994.

The first offensive choice came Saturday with Marshall tackle Josh Ball as the second of two fourth-round choices, after the club made history by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox.

Dallas started the draft by trading back two spots to No. 12 in the first round, getting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons after letting NFC East rival Philadelphia move up to select Heisman Trophy-winning Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

Ad

Then came four more defensive picks on a busy second day: a pair of cornerbacks in Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright of Oregon State along with two defensive linemen in UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa and Iowa's Chauncey Golston.

During a run of three Super Bowl titles in four years in the 1990s, Jones paid big for future Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders believing he could help on offense, too. The high-profile owner later ran into salary-cap trouble trying to keep “The Triplets” of quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin together.

More recently, Dallas signed quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper to nine-figure contracts after giving two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott a $90 million deal to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019.

Ad

Ad

Ad