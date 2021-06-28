Fan holding sign causes massive pileup of cyclists during Tour de France

Bryan Coquard of France and Kristian Sbaragli of Italy after crash during the 108th Tour de France 2021, Stage 1. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat - Pool)

If you didn’t know that Saturday marked the first day of the annual Tour de France, the viral incident that took place during the first stage sure made people take note.

During the first day of the world’s most famous cycling race, a massive pileup of bikers was caused by a fan who held up a sign during the race.

The problem was, the woman held the sign on part of the course as the flock of bikers passed by.

The result was a German cyclist hitting the sign and not only taking a tumble, but causing a chain reaction in which dozens of other bikers behind him fell.

A video of the incident can be seen below.

A fan caused a huge crash at the Tour de France today that took down a large group of riders in the first stage



(via @NBCSSports)pic.twitter.com/1r7ZROEGzD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2021

Several cyclists were treated for injuries after the woman hoisted the sign, conveying a loving message to her grandparents in front of TV cameras.

Obviously, Tour de France officials are none too pleased with the fan, and have vowed to sue her, according to AFP, an international news agency based in France.

Unfortunately, there’s a big obstacle at the moment to that potential lawsuit, in that the woman has to be found first.

She fled the scene following the incident and French police were still searching for her as of Monday, even reportedly trying to use Facebook as a means to track her down.