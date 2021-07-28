Dak Prescott Injured. How long could the Cowboys QB be out?

Oxnard, California – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has battled his way back from the worst injury of his football career, had to leave the field early Wednesday during the team’s first practice in pads since he had a sore throwing shoulder.

Prescott had fought his way through surgery and rehab to get back on the field nine months after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Now, this.

The Cowboys issued a statement later on Wednesday that said Prescott underwent an MRI where he suffered a muscle strain and would be treated and evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

In the statement, Prescott says he does not believe this is a serious setback.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far. Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine,” Prescott said.