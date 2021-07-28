Clear icon
92º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Dak Prescott Injured. How long could the Cowboys QB be out?

The Cowboys star quarterback left practice early Wednesday and did not return.

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: NFL, Cowboys, Cowboys Camp, Football
Dak Prescott practices with his team on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Oxnard, California.
Dak Prescott practices with his team on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Oxnard, California – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has battled his way back from the worst injury of his football career, had to leave the field early Wednesday during the team’s first practice in pads since he had a sore throwing shoulder.

Prescott had fought his way through surgery and rehab to get back on the field nine months after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Now, this.

The Cowboys issued a statement later on Wednesday that said Prescott underwent an MRI where he suffered a muscle strain and would be treated and evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

In the statement, Prescott says he does not believe this is a serious setback.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far. Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine,” Prescott said.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter