College GameDay is heading to Dallas for the Texas-Oklahoma Red River Showdown

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Texas and Oklahoma fans fill the Cotton Bowl during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

DALLAS – College GameDay is heading to Texas this weekend for “one of college football’s greatest rivalries.”

The ESPN gang says they will be in Dallas on Saturday for the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

They will be live from the State Fair of Texas, the home of the Cotton Bowl stadium where the teams will face off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

🗣️ RED RIVER SHOWDOWN



See you in Dallas for @OU_Football vs. @TexasFootball: one of college football's greatest rivalries 👏 pic.twitter.com/mI9CQ6GaMJ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2021

This year’s showdown may feel different.

This is the first meetup for the Longhorns and Sooners since they accepted an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference. They were invited to join the SEC in 2025, when the universities’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires, but they may be added sooner.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25, and Texas made it back in the top 25 for the first time in a month after beating Texas Christian University. Texas (4-1) is now ranked No. 21.

While the Red River Showdown is a big deal for Texas and Oklahoma, the stop for College GameDay ruffled the feathers for other football fans.

Fans on social media argued that Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the rest of the crew should have headed to the Penn State at Iowa game. The No. 4 Nittany Lions and No. 3 Hawkeyes will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday.