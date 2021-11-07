San Antonio FC to host Western Conference Semifinal against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC will play at least one more match at Toyota Field.

The Alamo City club is now set to host their South Texas rivals Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in the United Soccer League’s Western Conference Semifinal next Saturday. RGV upset top-seeded Phoenix Rising in penalty kicks in their quarterfinal matchup late Saturday night.

SAFC punched their tickets to the semifinal with a convincing 2-0 victory over San Diego Loyal SC on Friday night. It was the franchise’s first playoff win since 2017. SAFC and RGV have played four matches against each other, and the two sides each finished in a dead heat with one win, two draws and one loss. San Antonio won their most recent meeting 2-1 on Aug. 7.

The start time for next Saturday’s match has not yet been announced. Tickets are available and can be purchased by visiting SanAntonioFC.com.