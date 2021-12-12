INSIDE THE RING: December fights coming to AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – Having trouble shopping this holiday season? Boxing tickets may be on the list for this coming weekend.

On Saturday, December 18, Golden Boy Promotions will host a number of fights in the AT&T Center. Mexican southpaw Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) will face Cuba born fighter Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a 12-round WBA Light Heavyweight title eliminator. Saturday’s fights can be seen live exclusive on DAZN.

Saturday’s main event will be the third time Ramirez fights in three years while Gonzalez is riding a three fight knockout streak. “Zurdo” has fought in Texas four times before, winning the NABF Light Heavyweight title last year in Galveston and winning twice in Corpus Christi in 2018. He also defeated Fulgencio Zuniga at the Alamodome in 2014, winning the WBO International Super Middleweight belt and defending his NABA Super Middleweight title.

The co-main event will feature three-time world champion and Los Angeles, California native Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) who will defend her WBA Minimumweight World Championship belt against Guatemala’s Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs).

Ad

'I went in there with the mentality that I was going to fight Mike Tyson.'



Seniesa Estrada does not overlook anyone 👊 pic.twitter.com/APkx7mGxcz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 9, 2021

Also featured on the broadcast will be super featherweight Lamont Roach Jr. (21-1-1, 9 KOs) fighting Rene Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant NABA Super Featherweight Championship.

The first title fight on the broadcast will feature Texas native and 2012 U.S. Olympic Bronze Medal winner Marlen Esparza who grew up in Houston. Esparza (10-1, 1 KOs) is the defending WBC Flyweight World Champion and will face former WBA world champ and boxing veteran Anabel Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs) out of Mexico City, Mexico. Ortiz is coming off her first loss since 2012.

Gilberto Ramirez will make a special appearance Wednesday night during the Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets game at the AT&T Center. Fans can attend the final press conference ahead of the fight on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Riverwalk, 600 E. Market Street in the Presidio Ballroom. Friday’s 1:00 p.m. weigh-in will be held in the same place and is also open to the public.

Ad

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com