Area high school football season ends at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON – Nothing is finer than the red-hot Shiner Comanches football team.

On Wednesday night, Shiner won its second-straight UIL Class 2A Division 1 championship, defeating Hawley 47-12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Comanches led 21-12 at halftime and then scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to win. Brothers Dalton and Doug Brooks led the offensive attack for Shiner.

Doug, a senior, was named Championship Game Offensive MVP thanks to two touchdowns and 210 yards rushing on 16 carries. Dalton, a junior, ran for 194 yards on 31 carries with 3 touchdowns. Shiner’s Eli Fric was named Defensive MVP of the Game. Shiner finishes the season 16-0.

In the Class 2A Division II title game on Thursday, Stratford Elks beat Falls City Beavers 39-27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This game went back-and-forth and was tied at 27 all early in the 4th quarter, but Stratford scored the final 12 points to win the hardware. Beavers quarterback Luke Shaffer was named Championship Game Defensive MVP with a game-high 16.5 sacks. The Beavers potent running attack never got rolling, finishing with 25 net yards on 1 yard per attempt. Falls City finishes the season 14-2.

And that’s a wrap for 2021 high school football season for KSAT 12 sports and Big Game Coverage, because all area teams are done. See you next season.