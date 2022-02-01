Celebs, athletes pay tribute to Tom Brady after retirement announcement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

It’s really happening.

Just when everyone thought legendary quarterback Tom Brady could play forever and outlast father time, that has proven not to be the case.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will retire after 22 years in the National Football League, ending a career that might never be duplicated.

Brady, 44, will finish with the following accolades, all of which are all-time NFL records:

10 appearances in the Super Bowl

7 Super Bowl titles

243 regular-season wins

35 postseason wins

97,569 passing yards

710 touchdown passes

Naturally, Twitter was on fire Saturday with celebrities pouring in their tributes to No. 12 -- and then again on Tuesday, when the ESPN reports became official.

Here are a few of those tweets from the past few days:

When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.



Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.



Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8 — John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022

An absolute honor to share this field with you through so many battles! Enjoy retirement 🐐 @TomBrady #AllDay pic.twitter.com/izlPzUXZKp — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 29, 2022

Bill Belichick’s emotional message about Tom Brady’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/fu462uYsKp — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) January 29, 2022

Congrats to Tom Brady! Came in Drafted in the 6th round and left with 7 Rings. There Will never be another enjoyed retirement goat! — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) January 29, 2022

There will quite simply never be anyone else like @TomBrady who will forever be synonymous with winning, dedication, hard work, longevity, teamwork and, oh yes, more winning.



His career will forever be the NFL’s measuring stick.



Good luck to everyone else being measured. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady's retirement means more time for crazy, stupid golf. pic.twitter.com/EKHRe5uSsH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 29, 2022

OMG I’ve been having a gr8 time watching hoops & also have minimal side effects from recent chemo .However I get texts ⁦@TomBrady⁩ is retiring . Value of my season Tix has gone south just like my stocks recently.🥲😢



(Via Tampa Bay Times) https://t.co/qcrqNvYih4 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 29, 2022

Congratulations on the career of all @NFL careers, @TomBrady.



We were honored to have been in your division so long to watch your greatness first hand.



(JK we’re still getting over it.) pic.twitter.com/jbjWq1yxjc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 1, 2022