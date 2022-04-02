Manu Ginobili selected as first-ballot inductee into Hall of Fame

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) clenches his fist after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Jan. 5, 2018, in San Antonio. Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Legendary San Antonio Spurs player Manu Ginobili has been officially selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

After an illustrious career with the Spurs that included four NBA championships, Ginobili will join his legendary peers in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili instantly became a Spurs fan favorite soon after he was drafted with the No. 57 pick in the 1999 NBA draft. Along with fellow Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan and guard Tony Parker, the Argentine forward was a key member of the Spurs teams that won titles in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

Ginobili, Parker and Duncan remain the winningest trio in NBA history.

He also helped Argentina win an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

Over his 16-year NBA career, Ginobili made more 14,043 points and 1,495 three-pointers. He also racked up 4,0001 assists and 1,392 steals.

Many current players have modeled their game after Ginobili, who had mastered the Eurostep.

Ginobili still works with the Spurs, serving as a special advisor to basketball operations.

Other inductees in this year’s class includes Tim Hardaway, WNBA player Swin Cash, and coaches George Karl and Bob Huggins.