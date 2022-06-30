Spurs pull qualifying offer for Lonnie Walker IV, set to join Lakers, report says

(Matt York, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives as Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have pulled their qualifying offer for Lonnie Walker IV, and now he’s heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Walker reportedly signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

This comes one day after the Spurs traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks.

Without Dejounte and Walker, the Spurs’ longest tenured player is Jakob Poeltl, who joined the Spurs in 2018 after the infamous trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

Ad

More to come.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

NBA free agency opens Thursday, starting deal-making season