UTSA QB Harris named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for second consecutive week

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in West Point, N.Y. UTSA won 41-38. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA starting quarterback Frank Harris was named Conference USA’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week following his performance on Saturday versus Army, the school announced Monday.

Harris, a senior, completed 32 of 45 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Roadrunners rally for a 41-38 win in West Point, finishing just eight yards shy of a school record.

In the second half, Harris led the team to three scoring drives in a row, staging a comeback from a 14-point second-half deficit to take a touchdown lead 35-28 in the fourth quarter. He later found De’Corian Clark in the quarter of the endzone for the winning score.

Harris also accounted for 400 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a 37-35, triple-overtime loss to No. 24 Houston during their season opener at the Alamodome.

Ad

With the announcement, it is his fifth Player-of-the-Week honor in his career and the third by a UTSA player this season, in just two games.

Harris is presently the national leader in total offense and ranks sixth with 348 passing yards per game. His six passing touchdowns are 10th among FBS players.

UTSA next plays the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin and is slated to air on the Longhorn Network at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: