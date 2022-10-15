Harris throws for 303 yards, UTSA eases past FIU 30-10

(Vera Nieuwenhuis, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in West Point, N.Y. UTSA won 41-38. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

MIAMI – Frank Harris threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and UTSA eased past Florida International 30-10 on Friday night.

UTSA led 17-3 at halftime behind Harris’ 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Harris launched a pass under pressure and Dan Dishman hauled it in for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:41 left before intermission.

Corey Mayfield Jr. made an interception for UTSA on a tipped pass and Barnes capitalized on a short field with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 24-3. Barnes added a 2-yard score early in the fourth.

UTSA (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) has won four straight following a 41-20 loss to then-No. 21 Texas. The other loss came in three overtimes to then-No. 24 Houston in a season opener.

Grayson James was 18-of-36 passing for 174 yards with an interception for FIU (2-4, 0-2). Kejon Owens rushed for 52 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left.

