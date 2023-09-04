Pleasanton embarks on the new season with new mindset

The Pleasanton football program is preparing for a big top-10 clash with Boerne, per 12′s Top 12.

The Eagles believe this is the year they can finally get a win against the Greyhounds.

“Team-wise, we’re in the position to do it,” said Pleasanton’s senior wingback and lineman Chance Hehman. “We just have to make plays, each of us.”

In recent memory, Boerne has had the Eagles’ numbers, including last year where Boerne defeated Pleasanton 41-7 en route to finishing the regular season, undefeated.

“We can’t make mistakes. If you make a mistake against Boerne, they’re going to capitalize on it. They’re just that good,” Pleasanton Football Head Coach Stephen Liska said. “So, we’re going to try and maintain the ball and keep their offense off the field and see what happens.”

For the first time in a while, Pleasanton’s team chemistry is one of its strong points and the hope is for that comradery to translate to playing disciplined. If so, the Eagles can contend with the state runners-up.

Pleasanton is coming off a Week One victory over Devine where the Eagles scored 24 unanswered points in response to a slow start.

Now onto Week Two, the group is chomping at the bit to play in front of their home crowd for the first time this year.

“A lot more people show up to home games, then especially playing against a team like Boerne who went to state. Everyone wants to see that,” added Pleasanton senior receiver Adrian Garcia.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Pleasanton.