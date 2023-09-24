Antonian’s Anna Arceneaux had a historic week

SAN ANTONIO – When Anna Arceneaux planned out her schedule for this past week, there’s a good chance the volleyball star didn’t have setting a school record and passing 1,000th digs in her career at Antonian on her list.

On Sept. 20th, in a match against New Braunfels High School, Anna set a new school record with 42 digs in a single match. Then on Saturday, when playing Houston Incarnate Word, she surpassed 1,000 digs in her high school career. Both are moments she never thought would be possible and she told us she had to block out the excitement to reach the 1,000 mark during the match against Incarnate Word.

“Honestly, like before the match, I felt like everyone was always like, ‘Oh 1,000 digs’ and I’m just like, we just gotta win this game. Like, I was just trying to win,” said Anna. “It’s districts, so obviously, I just kinda had to block it out and just play.”

After a 3-0 victory over Houston Incarnate Word, Anna’s family and friends had signs and balloons made specially to commemorate her achievement of reaching 1,000 digs and her teammates jumped, hugged, and cheered for her. Moments like this are what makes playing for Antonian so special for Anna.

“I love this team. This is probably my favorite team that I’ve played with like throughout the years I’ve been here and it’s just so much fun knowing like, knowing all of them, and after the game, they all jumped on me. That was so exciting. Yeah, it was a lot of fun,” said Anna.

Antonian Head Coach Samantha McLure has known Anna and her sisters since they were little and she shared with us what it was like to see Anna surpass 1,000 kills.

“Seeing her progress and grow up the way that I’ve seen, it’s special because it’s more of a family connection and I’m proud of her seeing how she’s matured over the last couple of years. It’s been fun,” said Coach McLure.

Anna and the Apache’s next match is against Concordia Lutheran on September 30th and noon.