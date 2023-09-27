FIRST LOOK: Inside the Spurs’ new practice facility ‘Victory Capital Performance Center’

Get a look inside the Spurs' new campus called the "Victory Capital Performance Center"

San Antonio – The Spurs gave the media a tour of their new training facility called the “Victory Capital Performance Center” on Wednesday.

The new center is located in the ‘Rock at La Cantera’ campus next to Six Flag Fiesta Texas.

The practice courts at the "Victory Capital Performance Center" (KSAT 2023)

Mosaic decoration in the dining area at the "Victory Capital Performance Center" (KSAT 2023)

KSAT previously reported that the campus is more than 500,000 square feet and will have dedicated spaces for the community.

According to a release from the Spurs, the new campus will feature a “human performance research center, a 22-acre park, the Victory Capital Performance Center, the Frost Plaza – a public outdoor event plaza, and space for medical and commercial use.”

Signage at the Spurs' 'Victory Capital Performance Center' (KSAT 2023)

The hydrotherapy pools at the new Spurs training facility (KSAT 2023)

For more information on the ‘Rock at La Cantera’ campus, click here.

Spurs signage at the "Rock at La Cantera" (KSAT 2023)

Main entrance at the "Victory Capital Performance Center" (KSAT 2023)

