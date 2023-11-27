Mike Elko named new Texas A&M Head Football Coach

The search for a new head football coach at Texas A&M University is over. The Aggies have decided to bring back Mike Elko as their 30th head coach.

Elko was the defensive coordinator under former head coach Jimbo Fisher from 2018 to 2021. He then took the head coaching job at Duke University, where he had a 16-9 record and won the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year award.

During Elko’s tenure at Duke, he took a team that went 3-9 the year before he took over and went 9-4 in his first season.

This past season, Duke opened the season with a 28-7 win at No. 9 Clemson. The Blue Devils began the season 4-0 before losing to Notre Dame at home, with star quarterback Riley Leonard getting injured in the fourth quarter.

Elko will be taking over a Texas A&M team that just finished the regular season with a 7-5 record (4-4 in the SEC conference) and in fourth place in the SEC West standings.